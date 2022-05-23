Peter Obi: Group assures PDP of five million votes

— 3 mins read

A GROUP, Take Back Naija Movement, has promised five million votes for a presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former Anambra State governor Peter Obi.

Lagos State Coordinator of Take Back Naija Movement and Co-convener of the Peter Obi Support Group, Joseph Onuorah, said the group would deliver the votes if Obi emerges the presidential candidate of the PDP.

Onuorah, who spoke in an interview with The ICIR said the one million man march organised on May 21 was aimed at galvanizing support for the former Anambra governor.

He said, “We are doing something that is a tectonic shift in the Nigerian political space. What is the norm is that in the past, politicians use money to galvanise support. Today, you have a mass movement and why is this possible? There is so much frustration in the country. People don’t feel safe or secure or know where their next meal will come from.

“We believe that this joint suffering is something that would galvanise at least five million new voters. For the first time, we are commiting to Nigerians that we are going to have a decent turnout and it would not be motivated by the money from any party or any structure. We are building the best form of democracy, led and powered by the people.”

Speaking further, Onuorah explained that from available records, the group can produce five to seven million votes. This is in addition to families, friends and spouses of these new demographic of voters, according to him.

“Fifteen million votes for Peter Obi is less optimistic. We are trying to be careful not to throw figures around but we are really confident. If you see the reaction of the people in Agege, Oba Akran and Ikeja, you see the appreciation of the people. They believe that this message is the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Onuorah said the march was a means to get the PDP to join hands and support Obi, who he said has the best chance of representing the party in the 2023 presidential election.

He said, “We are looking out for the party chairmen and all of the elected delegates. I think they should listen to the yearning of the people. We are not fighting PDP, infact we love PDP. What do the delegates want? Is it the N2 million or N3 million; $5,000 or $10,000 that would be given to you in Abuja? By the time you pay hotel accommodation in two, three weeks, the money is down in half and none would be given to you in the future. Why not build an economy that empowers you in the long run?

“If they give you money, collect it. It is actually your money, it is not their money. How many of them worked for it? This is national patrimony they are sharing. But whenever you are ready to go on that queue to vote for the President, bring the picture of your children, if you have a grandchild, put it in front of you and ask yourself as one of the 5,000 people that would determine who would be the one who brings Nigeria out of this economic and political morass we are sinking into, if I take this decision and sell it today, what is my ultimate benefit?”

Already, the PDP primary has been fixed for May 28 and 29.

Apart from Obi, other aspirants include Atiku Abubakar; Governor of Sokoto State Aminu Tambuwal; a United States-based medical doctor Nwachukwu Anakwenze; newspaper publisher Dele Momodu; Governor of Rivers State Nyesom Wike; investment banker and economist, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen; Governor of Akwa Ibom State Udom Emmanuel, a former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim and a pharmacist Sam Ohuabunwa.

Obi had, at a meeting with PDP delegates in Ebonyi State last month, stressed that the 2023 elections should provide what he described as a “fixer” for Nigeria.

He said, “Even the Northerners have a problem in Nigeria. Everybody has a problem in Nigeria. As it is today, Nigeria is insecure. Nigeria is not unified and Nigeria is unproductive.

“It is collapsing. They (Nigerians) are looking for a fixer – somebody who will start creating wealth – not about where is this. Some people can say we are looking for equity and justification, which is necessary in a diverse country.

“But most importantly, we want someone who will start creating wealth in Nigeria. You need to check my track record. I am a trader. I have operated in the corporate world. I have been a governor. That’s the record you need to check. You don’t need to ask me. Just check my trajectory. I have been everywhere in the world and I believe I can fix Nigeria.”

Following the one million man march, Obi has expressed appreciation to his supporters.