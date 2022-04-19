32.1 C
Nigeria needs a problem solver, not consensus candidate – Peter Obi

Vincent Ufuoma
Peter Obi
Peter Obi, Former Anambra State Governor
FORMER Anambra State governor Peter Obi has said Nigeria needs a problem solver to lead the country from 2023 and not a consensus candidate.

The presidential hopeful said this when he met with some delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State on Tuesday.

He stressed that Nigeria was in need of a true leader that is capable of making the nation productive and at the same time pull Nigerians out of poverty.

“The firm duty of a leader is to be a problem solver. Nigerians are looking forward to somebody that can make Nigeria productive and start getting Nigerians to be pulled out of poverty.

”That’s what Nigerians are looking for, not a consensus candidate. So, I want to correct that,” he said.

While lamenting that the country was unproductive, insecure and not unified, Obi stressed that the 2023 elections should provide what he called a “fixer”.

“Even the Northerners; everybody has a problem in Nigeria. Nigeria, as it is today, is insecure. Nigeria is not unified and Nigeria is unproductive.

“It is collapsing. They (Nigerians) are looking for a fixer – somebody who will start creating wealth – not about where is this. Where you come from is important, because some people can say we are looking for equity and justification, which is necessary in a diverse country.

“But most importantly, we want someone who will start creating wealth in Nigeria.

“You need to check my track record. I am a trader. I have operated in the corporate world. I have been a governor. That’s the record you need to check. You don’t need to ask me. Just check my trajectory. And I have been everywhere in the world and I believe I can fix Nigeria.”

He maintained that PDP has an array of candidates who were qualified and competent.

Obi announced that he has joined the presidential race at a meeting with traditional rulers at Agu-Awka, in Anambra State, last month.

He promised to provide jobs and guarantee adequate security for the country if elected president.

“If I am voted as the president, I will secure Nigeria, create jobs for the teaming youths of the country and pull Nigeria out of poverty,” he said.

“Everything I have done regarding resources, I have managed them proudly.

“I want to move this country forward. I am a Nigerian, I believe in one united Nigeria, I want it secure,” he said.

Obi added that his quest to become Nigeria’s president in 2023 was informed by a desire to serve and move the country forward.

