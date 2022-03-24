36.1 C
2023: Peter Obi joins presidential race

News
Vincent Ufuoma
FORMER Anambra State governor Peter Obi has declared his intention to contest the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Obi, who was the PDP’s vice presidential candidate in the 2019 general elections, declared his interest in the 2023 race at a meeting with traditional rulers at Agu-Awka, in Anambra State, on Thursday.

He told the traditional rulers that he was seeking their blessings for the election.

The former governor promised to provide jobs and guarantee adequate security for the country if elected president.

“If I am voted as the president, I will secure Nigeria, create jobs for the teaming youths of the country and pull Nigeria out of poverty,” he said.

“Everything I have done regarding resources, I have managed them proudly.

“I want to move this country forward. I am a Nigerian, I believe in one united Nigeria, I want it secure.”

Obi added that his quest to become Nigeria’s president in 2023 was informed by a desire to serve and move the country forward.

“I have all it takes to be president and move the country forward,” he stressed.

Obi will contest the PDP presidential primary election alongside former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Senate President Bukola Saraki, Ovation magazine publisher Dele Momodu, Sokoto State governor Aminu Tambuwal, a former Senate President Pius Ayim and other aspirants.

Obi, who attended the Atiku’s official presidential declaration on Wednesday, had told journalists shortly after the event that Nigeria’s fate rests in the hands of anyone who could handle the country’s economic challenges.

“We need someone with capacity, competency and someone who can bring Nigeria together and someone that will tackle the economy.”

He also said Nigeria needs a president who could unify the country.

Reporter at | Author Page
If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

