Despite 70 million litres of PMS discharged daily in 2 weeks, scarcity persists — Report

Business and EconomyOil and Gas
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
1min read

A REPORT by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has revealed that about N71.03 million litres of premium motor spirit (PMS) was discharged daily across the country between March 7th to 20th.

However, despite the large volume of fuel discharged, fuel scarcity has persisted in parts of the country, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to the report, Lagos was the highest recipient of PMS during the period with 12.16 millions litres per day, followed by Kano with 6.43 million litres per day and Niger with 4.83 million litres per day.

Analysis of the data shows that the total volume of PMS evacuated within the period was 994.947 million litres but this could not bring an end to the fuel scarcity as long queues still persist at several filling stations across the country.

Currently, most of the filling stations do not have fuel.

The ICIR had reported how the ongoing fuel scarcity frustrates citizens across the country, cripples businesses while also endangering lives.

The report rated Lagos, Kano, Niger, Zamfara, Ogun, Adamawa, Delta, Edo, Kaduna, Anambra as states with high demand for PMS.

Rivers, Enugu, Plateau, FCT, Benue, Kwara, Akwa Ibom, Imo, Abia, Ondo, Gombe, Osun, Cross River and Borno were ranked as medium demand states.

Those rated as low demand states are Kogi, Taraba, Kebbi, Ekiti, Sokoto, Bayelsa, Ebonyi, Kastina, Yobe, Nasarawa, Bauchi and Jigawa.

The ICIR reports that the fuel scarcity has entered the seventh week despite series of failed promises by the Nigerian National Petroleum Commission (NNPC) to solve the problem.

Nurudeen Akewushola is a fact-check Reporter with The ICIR. He has authored several fact checks which have contributed to the fight against fake news and other forms of information disorder. You can shoot him via [email protected] and @NurudeenAkewus1 via Twitter.

