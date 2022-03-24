33.1 C
Abuja

Second Niger bridge to be completed last quarter of 2022, not April – Fashola

News
Vincent Ufuoma
Fashola fake facebook account
Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola File Copy
MINISTER of Works Babatunde Fashola has said construction works on the second Niger bridge would be completed in the last quarter of 2022 and not April as earlier reported.

The minister stated this in an interview posted on the website of the Television Continental (TVC).

Fashola, who was reacting to reports that the bridge was slated for commissioning next month, clarified that works to link the bridge together would be completed by April.

However, he stressed that major roads linking the bridge from Delta State to neighbouring Anambra State would be finished by the last quarter of the year.

“The report is correct but incomplete. The bridge portion would be completed by April. The link will be closed by April,” he said.

“But all of the road connections to it will be completed by the last quarter (of the year). We are targeting October. It is just some minor delays.”

He assured that the Lagos Ibadan Expressway would also be completed this year.

Reporter at | Author Page
