2023: Atiku officially declares for president

News
Vincent Ufuoma
1min read

FORMER Vice President Atiku Abubakar has officially declared his intention to run for president in the 2023 general elections.

He made the announcement at the International Conference Centre in Abuja on Wednesday.

Atiku’s declaration for the 2023 presidency marks the sixth time he will be aspiring for the office of president.

He had, unsuccessfully, contested five presidential elections – in 1993, 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019.

He would contest the Peoples Democratic Party presidential primary alongside former Senate President Bukola Saraki, Ovation magazine publisher Dele Momodu, Sokoto State governor Aminu Tambuwal, a former Senate President Pius Ayim and other aspirants.

The ICIR had reported that Atiku kicked against the clamour to zone the party’s presidential ticket to the southern part of the country.

The PDP chieftain warned the party might not survive another eight years in opposition. He urged the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) to support his presidential ambition.

Atiku argued that 14 of PDP’s 16 years in power were led by southern presidents, including Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan.

He equally warned that the PDP should not copy the All Progressives Congress (APC) by zoning its presidential ticket to the South.

