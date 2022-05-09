2023: Again, Adelabu joins Oyo governorship race

— 1 min read

FORMER Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Adebayo Adelabu has declared his intention to contest the 2023 governorship election in Oyo State the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He made this known at a press conference in Ibadan on Monday.

Adelabu was the APC flag bearer during the 2019 election but lost to the incumbent governor, Governor Seyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to him, he was the most qualified candidate to transform the state.

He noted that his gubernatorial ambition was to enrich politics with ethics for the service of humanity within the state.

“Today is the first day heralding the process for my declaration to run for the post of governor of Oyo State again. Today is not my official declaration; it is a day for me to engage the pressmen because on the day of my official declaration there might not be time for that.

“Most of you will recollect that I voluntary retired from the CBN to enter the political frame to give Oyo people a First class governance.

- Advertisement -

“My past and present is like an open book before you and without being immodest, I have been an excellent performer in everywhere I have served.

”The last three years have provided me with the sober opportunity to review our state after this Introspection, I concluded that our state can be better than it is,” Adelanu said.

He added that current governor Seyi Makinde lacks the understanding of government business.

Adelabu would be contesting the party primary against the lawmaker representing Oyo Central at the National Assembly, Teslim Folarin.