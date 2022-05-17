30.5 C
2023: We are consuming our future in Nigeria – Peter Obi

Raji Olatunji
FORMER Anambra State governor and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential hopeful, Peter Obi, has lamented the current situation of Nigeria.

Obi, while speaking at a meeting with Kaduna State PDP delegates at the party secretariat in Kaduna, attributed Nigeria’s problems to leadership failure, noting that the country lacks quality leaders.

According to him, Nigeria is only into consumption and sharing with no tangible investment for the future.

In a bid to woo the delegates, he said he will transform Nigeria from a consuming country to a productive one if elected as President in the 2023 general elections.

“I will also provide natural security by pulling people out of poverty, secure local and state governments and provide the needed environment, because if Nigeria is a producing country, we won’t be where we are now.

“We are consuming our future in Nigeria. For every N1000 borrowed, 90,000 is used to service it and Nigeria as at today is owing N58 trillion and that is the more reason we must go back to production and invest in youths to be productive,” Obi said.

While recounting his performance as Anambra State governor, Obi pointed out that he provided an enabling environment for businesses to thrive, adding that he left N70 billion in the state’s coffers with no debt at the end of his tenure.

