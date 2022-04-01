27.1 C
2023: Fayose denies endorsing Peter Obi, promises to join race soon

NewsPolitics and Governance
Bankole Abe
File Photo: Ayodele Fayose, former Ekiti State governor
1min read

FORMER governor of Ekiti State Ayo Fayose has denied endorsing the presidential ambition of former Anambra State governor Peter Obi in the 2023 elections.

In a statement by his spokesperson Lere Olayinka, Fayose said he did not endorse Obi nor advocate for the zoning of the presidency to the South-East in 2023.

“The report credited to me that I endorsed Peter Obi for President and the zoning of the Presidency to the South-East is false.

“No doubt, I have great respect for Peter Obi as a leader, and I respect his aspiration, but at no point did I endorse his presidential ambition or that the presidency be zoned to the Southeast,” Fayose said.

However, the former governor restated his support for the zoning of the presidency to the Southern part of Nigeria in 2023.

Fayose also declared that he would soon join the long list of presidential aspirants in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“May I also state clearly that I will be seeking the ticket of the PDP to contest the next presidential election,” he stated.

Presidential aspirants in the PDP include former vice president Atiku Abubakar, Bukola Saraki, Aminu Tambuwal, Bala Mohammed, Peter Obi, Pius Anyim, Nyesom Wike, Nwachukwu Anakwenze, Dele Momodu, Sam Ohuabunwa and the only female, Oliver Diana Teriela.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

