PDP presidential primary: Delegates, officials struggle to enter venue amid tight security

IHUOMA Chiedozie
The crowd at the entrance of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja, venue of the PDP presidential primary election, on May 28. Image: Ihuoma Chiedozie, The ICIR
1min read

DELEGATES, party officials, journalists and others attending the presidential primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are having a tough time accessing the venue of the exercise at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

The ICIR observed that delegates, party officials, delegates and other participants are still arriving the venue as of  3:30pm

However, the presence of a large number of armed security agents, including soldiers and policemen, is making it difficult for delegates, party officials and others to gain easy access to the venue.

Vehicles and individuals are subjected to thorough search and grilling by the security agents stationed at the entrance to the stadium.

A long queue of vehicles waiting to enter the stadium is moving at snail’s speed.

Vehicles entering the venue of the PDP presidential primary

Meanwhile, groups of supporters of different aspirants are singing and dancing at the entrance of the stadium.

The groups are dressed in different uniforms bearing pictures of their candidates.

Supporters of Bauchi State governor Bala Mohammed appear to be the most vocal of the groups.

Bala Mohammed’s supporters at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, venue of PDP presidential primary, on May 28. Image: Ihuoma Chiedozie, The ICIR

From all indications, the PDP is proceeding with the presidential primary election after reports emerged early on May 28 that the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) was holding an emergency meeting to consider postponing the exercise after the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) rescheduled its own convention following the extension of the deadline for political party primaries by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Details of the emergency meeting convened by the PDP NWC has not been disclosed and it is not clear whether the meeting has ended.

The ICIR learnt that the meeting was held at the Transcorp Hilton, in Abuja.

However, party members appear to be in high spirits as they get set to elect a presidential flagbearer for the 2023 general elections.

