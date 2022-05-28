Nigerians want PDP back, Ayu declares as party elects presidential candidate

— 1 min read

AS the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gets set to elect its presidential flagbearer for the 2023 general elections, national chairman Iyorchia Ayu has declared that Nigerians want the party to return to power.

Addressing delegates and other party members at the presidential primary election taking place at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, in Abuja, Ayu noted that results from recent bye-elections show that Nigerians are missing the PDP.

READ ALSO:

‘Phones not allowed around cubicle’ as voting set to commence at PDP’s presidential primaries

PDP presidential primary: Delegates undergo accreditation before voting

PDP presidential primary: I’m not stepping down for anybody, says Bala Muhammed

PDP presidential primary: Delegates, officials struggle to enter venue amid tight security

- Advertisement -

“The bye-elections serve a very important point: they are a referendum on APC’s misrule. The outcomes of the elections show Nigerians want us back to power,” the PDP national chairman said.

Ayu went further to observe that Nigerians want the party back for obvious reasons.

“Nigeria is now the poverty capital of the world. Also, Nigeria is the third most terrorised country. The economy has collapsed. Government now prints or borrows money to pay salaries. Unemployment is about 35 per cent. Government now shares sovereignty with terrorists. Bandits now regulate domestic travel – be it by road, rail and air,” Ayu added, giving a summary of the woes bedevilling the country in various sectors.

Noting that Nigerians have woken up from the anaesthesia of false promises, Ayu declared that the “return of PDP will be daybreak”.

Beyond winning the presidential election in 2023, the PDP is targeting wins in governorship elections coming up in Ekiti and Osun in July 2022, Ayu said.

Stressing that PDP is coming to the rescue, the national chairman expressed hopes that the best candidate would emerge at the end of the primary election.

“Whoever wins tonight, may our party, democracy and Nigeria win,” he added.