21.1 C
Abuja

Ayu manipulated the PDP presidential primary – Wike

NewsPolitics and Governance
Bankole Abe
Nyesom Wike
File Photo: Nyesom Wike
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has claimed that the national chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, manipulated the party’s presidential primary and did everything possible for him not to emerge as the candidate for the 2023 general elections.

The primary held in May 2022.

In an interview with some select journalists in Port-Harcourt monitored, Wike said Ayu never wanted him as the party’s flagbearer and worked against him.

“There’s nothing Ayu did not do for me not to emerge as the PDP candidate. Ayu did everything to manipulate the system to ensure that all the numbers did not add up,” he said, in the monitored broadcast.

On whether he would be quitting the party due to the crisis, the governor said, “I have always told people that if anybody thinks we will leave PDP, foul. We will fight at the party. We are not like them when in 2014, they walked out from Eagle Square. They’ve forgotten. They walked out and joined APC.

“Did they remain to fight inside the party? But we remained; they ran away. Now, there is a fight in the party we will not run. We will fight it in this party.

“Those who run away from the fight are weak people. We will not. So everybody should know this is the state where we are. So that nobody tells you all kinds of stories.”

- Advertisement -

The former presidential aspirant said some people in the party thought they were too intelligent than others, which he said was the main reason behind the party’s crisis.

“Some people will always think that they are too clever. They came up with ‘zone only the party offices, don’t zone the elective offices.’ How can you zone only party offices and you won’t zone elective offices?

“Some people believe they are too intelligent than others. But some of us say, ‘look, this at the end of the day will cause a crisis for us.’ ”

The governor said the party should respect its constitution, stating that elective and party offices must be zoned.

He wondered why the former PDP Board of Trustee (BOT) chairman, Walid Jibrin, would be pressured to resign, while Ayu had refused to step down as national chairman.

Author profile
Bankole Abe
Reporter at ICIR | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

NCC advises users on Zoom’s data breach

THE Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has advised zoom users to update the application directly...
Conflict and Security

Troops kill 36 terrorists, arrest two in Borno

THE Nigerian Military says troops of Operation Hadin Kai have killed about 36 Boko...
Tax and Taxation

FIRS warns government agencies over contracting collection of taxes to consultants

THE Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has warned Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government...
Political Parties

Obi restrained me from publishing his degree certificate – Aide

VALENTINE Obienyem, the Media Aide of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has...
Police

Police arrest Nigerian professor for assaulting orderly in Abuja

ZAINAB Duke Abiola, a Nigerian professor and a human rights activist has been arrested...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleNCC advises users on Zoom’s data breach

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.