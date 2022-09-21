22.1 C
Abuja

Ayu: More trouble for Atiku as Wike’s camp pulls out of campaign council

Politics and GovernancePolitical Parties
Vincent Ufuoma
Wike's camp/PC: AIT News
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THERE seems to be no end to the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as members loyal to the Rivers State governor, Nyesome Wike, pulled out of the campaign council of the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

This was contained in a communique issued to journalists by Wike’s camp at the end of its more than seven hours meeting at the governor’s private residence in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

In the communique read by the former Ogun State governor and one of the party’s founding fathers, Bode George, the group insisted that the PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, must resign to pave the way for an acting National Chairman of Southern Nigeria extraction.

They accused Ayu of compromise, especially in his role during the conduct of the party’s primary, where Wike lost to Atiku.

The PDP members pointed out that their support for Wike is not because he lost the presidential primary or that he was not picked as the vice presidential candidate of the party but because of their stance for equity and justice in the PDP.

Those in the meeting included Oyo State, governor Seyi Makinde, former Governors Olusegun Mimiko of Ondo, Ayo Fayose of Ekiti, Donald Duke of Cross River, Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe and Jonah Jang of Plateau, former Attorney General of the Federation, Mohammed Adoke.

Others were Jerry Gana, the South-South PDP Chairman, Dan Orbih, former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chibudom Nwuche, Suleiman Nazif, Nnenna Ukeje, among several others.

- Advertisement -

The latest development maybe another setback for the PDP  as it prepares for the 2023 general elections.

Political observers have warned that the party might just be the architect of its defeat if it fails to put its house together before the 2023 presidential election.

Author profile
Vincent Ufuoma
Reporter at International Centre for Investigative Reporting | Author Page

You can reach out to me on Twitter via: vincent_ufuoma

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Health

Nigeria has one doctor ratio to 10,000 population to treat heart diseases – Cardiologists

THERE is only one heart doctor to attend to 10,000 Nigerians, the Nigerian Cardiac...
Politics and Governance

MC Oluomo distances self from now viral forced sale of APC stickers

THE Chairman, Lagos State Park and Garages Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo,...
News

ASUU strike: NANS take protest to Abuja airport, Kaduna-Abuja express

THE National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) announced its intentions to occupy the Nnamdi...
Politics and Governance

2023: Major presidential candidates physically absent as dignitaries dialogue at Jonathan’s peace conference

MAJOR Presidential candidates were physically absent as dignitaries dialogued on the way forward for...
Elections

2023: Lawan, Machina excluded as Kachikwu, Akpabio make final list

THE Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) has excluded Senate President Ahmed Lawan from the list...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleMC Oluomo distances self from now viral forced sale of APC stickers
Next articleNigeria has one doctor ratio to 10,000 population to treat heart diseases – Cardiologists

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.