2023: “We will help you since you don’t want PDP to win”, Wike tells Ayu

RIVERS State Governor Nyesome Wike said his group would ensure that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) loses next year’s presidential election since it was the desire of the party’s national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

Wike issued the threat while commissioning a road in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State on Thursday.

Wike, who was responding to recent comments by Ayu, said the chairman was exhibiting arrogance.

“Doctor Ayu said we are children. Yes, the children brought you from the gutter to make you chairman.

“Now we have seen that you don’t want the party to win election, we will help you.

“These children you said we are, that brought you from nothing.

“Ayu, you said you founded this party, but you left the party in 2007. You founded a company, you left the company, people stood and brought out the company to what it is today, you have no moral right to still come and claim that you founded that company. You left with your shares.

“You want to show integrity, you want to show a party to Nigeria that we want to take over, you must convince Nigerians that we have the integrity.

“You are the driver that will drive the vehicle to convey us to go to our destination. That is the victory we are looking for.

“If the driver has no integrity and cannot show honesty, how do you convince Nigerians?

“If you tell Nigerians something and cannot do it, is it when you enter into power that you will do it?

“Nigerians have seen how ungrateful some of you can be, and that’s why Nigerians also want to be careful. If we give these people power, are you sure they will also be grateful to Nigerians?”

Ayu had while speaking with the BBC Hausa Service on Wednesday, said those demanding his resignation were children.

He vowed he was not going to allow anyone to destroy the party under his leadership.

“When we started the PDP journey, we did not see these children. They are children who do not know why we established this party,” he said.

“We will not allow one person to come and destroy our party.”

The ICIR had reported that Wike’s camp had demanded the immediate resignation of Ayu as part of the conditions to support PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubarkar in the 2023 general elections.