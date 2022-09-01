22.8 C
Abuja

2023: “We will help you since you don’t want PDP to win”, Wike tells Ayu

Politics and GovernancePolitical Parties
Vincent Ufuoma
File Photo: Nyesom Wike
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

RIVERS State Governor Nyesome Wike said his group would ensure that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) loses next year’s presidential election since it was the desire of the party’s national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

Wike issued the threat while commissioning a road in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State on Thursday.

Wike, who was responding to recent comments by Ayu, said the chairman was exhibiting arrogance.

“Doctor Ayu said we are children. Yes, the children brought you from the gutter to make you chairman.

“Now we have seen that you don’t want the party to win election, we will help you.

“These children you said we are, that brought you from nothing.

“Ayu, you said you founded this party, but you left the party in 2007. You founded a company, you left the company, people stood and brought out the company to what it is today, you have no moral right to still come and claim that you founded that company. You left with your shares.

- Advertisement -

“You want to show integrity, you want to show a party to Nigeria that we want to take over, you must convince Nigerians that we have the integrity.

“You are the driver that will drive the vehicle to convey us to go to our destination. That is the victory we are looking for.

“If the driver has no integrity and cannot show honesty, how do you convince Nigerians?

“If you tell Nigerians something and cannot do it, is it when you enter into power that you will do it?

“Nigerians have seen how ungrateful some of you can be, and that’s why Nigerians also want to be careful. If we give these people power, are you sure they will also be grateful to Nigerians?”

Ayu had while speaking with the BBC Hausa Service on Wednesday, said those demanding his resignation were children.

He vowed he was not going to allow anyone to destroy the party under his leadership.

- Advertisement -

“When we started the PDP journey, we did not see these children. They are children who do not know why we established this party,” he said.

“We will not allow one person to come and destroy our party.”

The ICIR had reported that Wike’s camp had demanded the immediate resignation of Ayu as part of the conditions to support PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubarkar in the 2023 general elections.

Author profile
Vincent Ufuoma
Reporter at International Centre for Investigative Reporting | Author Page

You can reach out to me on Twitter via: vincent_ufuoma

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Conflict and Security

Global Initiative to launch new report on crime, instability in West Africa

THE Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime (GI-TOC), a civil society organisation, will launch...
Crime

EFCC arrests Ogun Assembly Speaker

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested the Speaker of the Ogun...
Conflict and Security

Nigeria lost money that could fund three years budgets to insecurity within 18 months – Report

A STUDY by the Institute of Economics and Peace (IEP) has revealed that protracted...
Media Opportunities

DFRLab offers Digital Sherlocks program

THE Atlantic Council Digital Forensic Research Lab (DFRLab) is accepting applications for the 360/Digital Sherlocks...
News

Police arrest ‘one chance’ criminal gang in FCT

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested a four-man gang suspected of...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleGlobal Initiative to launch new report on crime, instability in West Africa

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.