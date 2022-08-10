27.1 C
Abuja

2023: I regret not getting the opportunity to end banditry – Wike

Sinafi Omanga
RIVERS State governor Nyesom Wike has expressed regrets over his failure to actualise his presidential ambition after failing to emerge the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 general elections.

Wike who came second in the primary election that produced Atiku Abubakar as the party’s flagbearer, said he has the leadership qualities to deal decisively with the nation’s security challenges had he been given the opportunity to serve as President in the 2023 presidential poll.

The governor spoke on Tuesday at the commissioning of the dualised Ogbunabali road in Port-Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

He said: “The only regret I have is that I don’t have the opportunity to tell the bandits enough is enough. If I had the opportunity, their time will be gone but it is unfortunate I don’t have the opportunity.”

Speaking on the crisis in the PDP following Atiku’s decision to overlook him as the party’s vice presidential candidate, Wike said his achievements as governor was based on his personal leadership qualities and not because of the party.

“Leadership is not about party but it is about individual. Party is only a vehicle to actualise your ambition, to be able to tell people that I have this capacity.

“If you take me away from PDP to another party, I will still perform. So, it is not because I am in PDP that I am performing. It is because I have passion for my people, I have the commitment to serve my people” he said.

Speaking further, Wike said he lost the PDP presidential primary election because of “religion and ethnicity”.

There has been tension in the PDP since Atiku picked Delta State governor Ifeanyi Okowa as running mate, instead of Wike who was reportedly recommended by majority of members of a committee set up to recommend the party’s vice presidential candidate.

Sinafi Omanga
