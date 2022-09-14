Calls for Ayu’s removal must be by our party constitution – Atiku replies Makinde

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has said that the calls for the resignation of the party’s national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, must be in tandem with the party’s constitution.

Abubakar stated this during a meeting with the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, and some South-West PDP stakeholders in Ibadan on Tuesday, September 13.

Makinde had during the meeting reiterated calls by the camp of the Rivers State governor, Nyesome Wike, for Ayu to resign to ensure balanced executive position sharing between the northern and southern parts of the country as stipulated in the PDP constitution.

The governor told Atiku that Ayu must resign his position for peace to prevail in the party.

He stressed that the party must be united first before it could offer unity to a sharply divided country like Nigeria.

Reacting, Atiku said he had no problem with the demand, but the party’s constitution must be a reference and guide for whatever changes anyone hoped to make.

“I have no problem about anywhere any party member comes from, but it must be done in accordance to the party’s constitution or regulations and practices.

“What governor Seyi Makinde is calling for is achievable under the party’s Constitution, under the party rules and regulations and procedures.

“This constitution must guide whatever changes we make, so that is why we cannot do anything outside that constitution unless it is amended.

“We do not say people should not have different views, but all views must go through the party’s constitution, rules regulations and our practices,” he said.

The PDP has been enmeshed in crisis since the party’s presidential primary in June this year.

The crisis has divided the party into two major factions of both Wike and Atiku.

The group loyal to Wike, which consists of four governors and some party chieftains, has demanded for Ayu’s resignation as a condition for peace in the party.

The Wike’s camp has vowed to work against the party’s interest in 2023 should Ayu fail to resign.

