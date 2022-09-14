23.1 C
Abuja

Calls for Ayu’s removal must be by our party constitution – Atiku replies Makinde

Politics and GovernancePolitical Parties
Vincent Ufuoma
Seyi Makinde and Abubakar Atiku
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has said that the calls for the resignation of the party’s national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, must be in tandem with the party’s constitution.

Abubakar stated this during a meeting with the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, and some South-West PDP stakeholders in Ibadan on Tuesday, September 13.

Makinde had during the meeting reiterated calls by the camp of the Rivers State governor, Nyesome Wike, for Ayu to resign to ensure balanced executive position sharing between the northern and southern parts of the country as stipulated in the PDP constitution.

The governor told Atiku that Ayu must resign his position for peace to prevail in the party.

He stressed that the party must be united first before it could offer unity to a sharply divided country like Nigeria.

Reacting, Atiku said he had no problem with the demand, but the party’s constitution must be a reference and guide for whatever changes anyone hoped to make.

“I have no problem about anywhere any party member comes from, but it must be done in accordance to the party’s constitution or regulations and practices.

- Advertisement -

“What governor Seyi Makinde is calling for is achievable under the party’s Constitution, under the party rules and regulations and procedures.

“This constitution must guide whatever changes we make, so that is why we cannot do anything outside that constitution unless it is amended.

“We do not say people should not have different views, but all views must go through the party’s constitution, rules regulations and our practices,” he said.

The PDP has been enmeshed in crisis since the party’s presidential primary in June this year.

The crisis has divided the party into two major factions of both Wike and Atiku.

The group loyal to Wike, which consists of four governors and some party chieftains, has demanded for Ayu’s resignation as a condition for peace in the party.

The Wike’s camp has vowed to work against the party’s interest in 2023 should Ayu fail to resign.

- Advertisement -

 

Author profile
Vincent Ufuoma
Reporter at International Centre for Investigative Reporting | Author Page

You can reach out to me on Twitter via: vincent_ufuoma

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Media Opportunities

Journal Comunicar calls for papers on gender identity and social media

Journal Comunicar has called for papers in Spanish or English for the January 2023...
News

Supreme Court declares Odii as Ebonyi PDP candidate

THE Supreme Court of Nigeria today declared Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii as the legitimate gubernatorial...
News

Police arrest teacher, ice cream seller for raping minors in Bauchi

POLICE in Bauchi State have arrested a 25-year-old teacher of the Royal Science Academy...
Political Parties

2023: Ayu must resign, Makinde tells Atiku

THE Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has told the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential...
Crime

Police rescue 13-month-old baby, kill suspected kidnappers in Edo

THE Edo State Police Command has rescued a 13-month-old baby and killed three out...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articlePolice arrest teacher, ice cream seller for raping minors in Bauchi
Next articleSupreme Court declares Odii as Ebonyi PDP candidate

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.