Train attack: Why we can’t resume service on Abuja-Kaduna route – FG

THE Federal Government has disclosed the reasons behind the delay in the resumption of train services on the Abuja-Kaduna route.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, Minister of Transportation Muazu Sambo said service has not resumed on the route because some passengers abducted in the train attack are still in captivity.

READ ALSO:

NRC suspends service on Abuja-Kaduna route

NRC cancels resumption of Abuja-Kaduna train services

Passengers injured as terrorists bomb, attack Abuja-Kaduna train

Accidents, deaths and kidnappings escalate as FG drags feet on Abuja-Kaduna-Kano road construction

- Advertisement -

The minister also explained that resumption of services on the route is being delayed because of the need to deploy surveillance facilities to monitor the tracks.

According to him, the government is looking at the best options regarding surveillance, which includes concessioning the assignment in a public-private partnership arrangement.

Speaking on the plight of families of abducted passengers who are still in captivity, the minister said it would be insensitive for the government to resume operations on the Abuja-Kaduna train route at the moment.

“If I give a timeline, I’ll be lying to you. It will be insensitive to restart the service if some families weep day and night over their members still in the bush,” the minister said when asked to give a timeline for the resumption of services on the route.