NRC cancels resumption of Abuja-Kaduna train services

NewsNational News
Ijeoma OPARA
Abuja - Kaduna Train
The attacked Abuja - Kaduna Train. Photo Credit: Yusuf Anka/Twitter
1min read

THE Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has cancelled the planned resumption of train services along the Abuja-Kaduna route.

The NRC announced the development in a statement released by its spokesman, Yakub Mahmood, on Friday.

“Sequel to our earlier Press Release No. 10 dated 16th May 2022 on the above caption, the General Public is kindly invited to note the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) is announcing a shift in the resumption date for Abuja Kaduna,” the statement said.

The NRC apologised for the development and assured families of victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack that it was working towards securing the release of their relatives.

“In the same vein, we once again identify with the relatives of those in captivity on the account of the recent attack on AKTS to be rest assured that the Federal Government is alive to its responsibility for the safe rescue of all persons being held, hostage.

“We, therefore, appeal, particularly to the relatives of persons held hostage to be patient and cooperate with the Corporation and the Security Agencies as the Federal Government is exploring all possible ways and means to ensure the safe release of their loved ones from captivity, soonest. The NRC expresses its profound gratitude to the security agencies for the continued support,” the statement added.

The NRC had earlier announced plans to resume operations along the route but representatives of families of the abductees demanded that the train station should remain shut down till all the victims are freed.

The victims families also called for sanctions on the management of the NRC.

