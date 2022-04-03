35.1 C
Abuja

Train attack: NRC confirms recovery of 7 coaches, 21 passengers still missing

News
Harrison Edeh
Abuja - Kaduna Train
The attacked Abuja - Kaduna Train. Photo Credit: Yusuf Anka/Twitter
Related

1min read

THE Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has informed of the recovery of seven coaches from the Kaduna-bound train that terrorists attacked on March 28, 2022.

The attack occurred at the Kateri-Rijana area of Kaduna State.

The NRC’s  managing director, Fidet Okhiria, confirmed in a statement on Sunday, April 3, 2022 the safety of 170 passengers aboard the train, while affirming that 21 others were still missing.

Okhiria said that seven coaches had been recovered, while the corporation had intensified efforts towards restoration of train services.

He assured that the corporation, in collaboration with security agencies, would leave no stone unturned in its efforts at rescuing the missing persons.

He said, “From the last release, we confirmed that four coaches (SP 00004, SP00009, SP00012 and SP00013) out of the 11 coaches involved in the incident, have been re-railed and safely moved to Rigasa Station, while work is ongoing on track repairs.

“We also state that 170 of the passengers onboard the train are safe, while 21 other passengers are missing.”

According to him, by the end of work on the evening of Saturday, April 2, 2022, the NRC’s restoration team had further rerailed four more coaches, with two of them, (SP 00007 and SP 00013), safely moved to Idu and Rigasa stations respectively.

“The other two coaches are still at the site due to the damaged tracks. This brings the total coaches so far rerailed to seven, but only five have been successfully moved to the stations.

“However, efforts are on to link the track. At the moment, a total of 80 metres of the affected section have been fixed, including replacement of affected sleepers and twisted rails,” Okhiria said.

He said the corporation deeply condoled with those who lost their  loved ones, and prayed for the repose of their souls.

[email protected]
If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

