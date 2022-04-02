Train attack: NRC says 170 passengers safe, 21 still missing

— 2 mins read

THE Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) on Saturday said 21 passengers are still missing from the Kaduna-bound train attacked by terrorists on March 28.

NRC Managing Director Fidet Okhiria, who disclosed this in a statement, said 170 passengers are safe.

Okhiria said the NRC is currently working with security agencies to ensure the safe return of the missing passengers.

“The Corporation, in continuation of its concerted effort through repeated calls, has been able to confirm the safety of 170 passengers, while 21 passengers are reported missing by the relatives who made calls to us.

”The Corporation is seriously collaborating with the security agencies who had already swung into action, in line with the directive of Mr President to do everything possible to rescue all those that are still missing,” he said.

Okhiria added that the corporation had moved human and material resources to the accident scene to ensure resumption of train services without further delay.

He said the move was to reduce the stress currently faced by passengers.

“In practical terms, a high powered restoration team, led by directors have been working round the clock to re-rail the coaches affected by the bomb blast.

”There is a co-ordinated two-pronged simultaneous restoration approach. While Loco 2702 with re-railment and restoration materials departed Idu Station, Abuja, to the bomb blast site, another team with Loco 2502 departed Rigasa Station, Kaduna, with re-railment and restoration materials to the same site.

”I am happy to inform you that as at the close of work on the 1st of April, 2022, coaches SP00004, SP00009, SP00012, SP00013 have all been re-railed and safely taken to our Rigasa Station in Kaduna.

”Restoration of track for full resumption of normal train services will continue today, 2nd April, 2022,” he explained.

The NRC boss said arrangements had been put in place for increased security along the track and on board the train to prevent a repeat of the unfortunate incident.

He consoled families of victims of the attack, saying, “be assured that the corporation is with you in this challenging time”.

On March 28, suspected bandits attacked the last evening train, AK9 on the Abuja–Kaduna train service with explosives.

This led to the death of some passengers and destruction of the train and track.

Due to the level of damage on the track and in honour of those that lost their lives, the corporation suspended train operations on the affected route.

In a related development, the military authorities have handed over luggage, valuables and other belongings of some passengers who were on board the ill-fated Abuja-Kaduna train AK9, which was attacked by terrorists on March 28.

Kadina State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday in Kaduna.

Aruwan said soldiers gathered the items from within and around the train during search operations after the attack.

Aruwan said the items comprised of over 100 pieces of luggage, valuables, gadgets and personal effects.

He said that nine persons had already collected their items after presenting proof of ownership, adding that the remaining belongings, received with a detailed inventory, would be carefully stored.

“A system for the receipt of claims will be communicated to the public subsequently,” Aruwan said.