Train attack: Six days after, 146 passengers unreachable – NRC

News
Vincent Ufuoma
Abuja - Kaduna Train
The attacked Abuja - Kaduna Train. Photo Credit: Yusuf Anka/Twitter
1min read

THE Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) on Monday said 146 of the 362 passengers on the Kaduna-bound train attacked by terrorists on March 28 cannot be reached six days after the incident.

Managing Director of the NRC Fidet Okhiria who disclosed this in a statement, said 51 phone numbers on the train passenger manifest are either switched off or unreachable.

According to him, 35 other phone numbers are ringing without a response.

Okhiria further disclosed that 60 phone numbers on the manifest, when called, responded non-existent.

He said, “51 phone numbers on the manifest are either switched off or have not been reachable since Tuesday morning, and 35 phone numbers on the manifest are ringing, but no response from the other end. 60 phone numbers on the manifest when called, responded non-existent.”

The NRC boss noted that out of the 362 validated passengers on the train, 186 are confirmed to be safe and at their various homes.

He further explained that twenty-two persons were reported missing by their relatives, while eight were confirmed dead.

Parts of the affected train have been successfully recovered and moved to the Rigasa Station, Okhiria said, adding that intensive repairs have begun on the affected rail track.

Reporter at | Author Page
News

