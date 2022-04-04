Gunmen kill two FRSC officers in Anambra State

— 1 min read

GUNMEN have killed two officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra State, South-East Nigeria.

A statement signed by the Corps Public Relations Officer Bisi Kazeem said a team of operatives of the FRSC, comprising an officer, a driver and two other staff were conducting routine patrol operations at about 2:45 pm on Sunday along the Igbo-Uku-Uga route in Anambra when the armed men opened fire on them.

Two of the FRSC personnel were killed, with one escaping into the bush.

The team leader was rushed to the hospital after sustaining severe injuries in the attack.

Meanwhile, the Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi, has assured that the FRSC is working with the Nigerian Police Force and other relevant security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators are arrested and made to face the full weight of the law.