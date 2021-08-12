FRSC receives replacement for vehicles damaged in Lagos ENDSARS protests

The Lagos Public Education Officer Bisi Sonusi disclosed this in a statement on Thursday while speaking on behalf of the FRSC Deputy Corps Commander in Lagos, Cyril Mathew.

Sonusi said the vehicles were delivered in fulfilment of the promises made by the government during the protests in October 2020.

He expressed gratitude for the donation and assured the government of the judicious use of the vehicles in tackling traffic gridlocks.

The ENDSARS protests were held by youth in Lagos and other states against police brutality and bad governance in Nigeria.

The FRSC had said it lost about 27 patrol vehicles to the October #EndSARS protest.

Corps Marshal of the FRSC Boboye Oyeyemi had disclosed this during a visit to the Lagos Command to assess the level of damage done at the time.