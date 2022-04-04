34.1 C
Abuja

JAMB hikes 2022 mock UTME fee over cost of diesel

EducationNews
Bankole Abe
File photo: Jamb logo
1min read

THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has hiked the fee for candidates participating in the 2022 mock Unified Tertiary and Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Candidates will have to pay the sum of N1,000 as a service charge to the CBT centres where they are assigned to sit for the examination.

JAMB, in its weekly bulletin made available by the Head of Media and Public Relations Fabian Benjamin in Abuja on Monday, disclosed that it increased the service charge from N600 to N1,000 due to the high cost of diesel in the country.

However, the board reiterated its stance that the mock examination is optional.

The mock examination is scheduled for Saturday, April 9, 2022.

“All candidates who had indicated their interest to sit the optional Mock-UTME are to pay N1,000 to the CBT centre where they are assigned to sit the examination as a service charge.

“The candidates who indicated their interest to take the examination are to pay the N1000 at their respective centres for the use of the private facilities deployed for the examination.

“The prevailing high cost of diesel and other consumables has necessitated the increase from N600 to N1,000 to enable the CBT centres provide the needed infrastructure, as partners of the Board, to host the examination which is scheduled to hold on Saturday, 9th April 2022,” JAMB announced in the weekly bulletin.

The examination body added that candidates assigned to its centres would not be required to pay for the use of the facilities.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

