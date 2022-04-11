JAMB releases mock UTME results

— 1 min read

THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results of the 2022 mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) held on Saturday, April 9.

This was announced in the Weekly Bulletin of the Office of the Registrar, on Monday.

The Registrar of the board, Is-haq Oloyede, who spoke after the Saturday exercise, expressed satisfaction over the conduct of the exercise nationwide.

Oloyede explained that 175,000 candidates who wrote the mock examination were limited to only one session, from 8:00 am 10:00 am.

He also assured that the board and the computer-based tests (CBT) centres were ready to conduct the 2022 main examination from May 6 to May 16.

A total of 1.8 million candidates were registered for this year’s main UTME.

JAMB advised candidates who sat for the mock UTME to visit www.jamb.gov.ng and click on ‘2022 Mock Result Checking’ and input their UTME registration number to access their results.

The ICIR reported that JAMB hiked the fee for candidates participating in the 2022 mock UTME due to the high cost of diesel.