JAMB announces date for UTME, DE registrations

— 1 min read

THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced date for the registration of the much anticipated Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and the Direct Entry (DE) examination.

According to JAMB’s weekly bulletin released by its Director of Public Relations Fabian Benjamin on Monday, the registration would begin on February 12, 2022.

As soon as the registration closes on March 19th, 2022, a mock examination will hold on April 20th, 2022.

READ ALSO:

We have not commenced sale of 2022 UTME, DE forms -JAMB

How to check 2021 JAMB UTME results through SMS

Police officer nabbed for using mercenary in JAMB’s exam

- Advertisement -

JAMB noted that the UTME would be from April 20 to 30, 2022.

JAMB had attributed the delay in the commencement of the registration to forces beyond its control, in a statement earlier this year.

In its bid to ensure transparency and curb all forms of examination malpractice, the board said it was enforcing the National Identity Number (NIN) as one of the core requirements for this year’s registration.

Although the decision to adopt the NIN was a tough one given the various challenges and opposition from many quarters to the policy, JAMB assured that it would be a game-changer in its operations.

More than1.3 million people registered for the examination in 2021. JAMB’s Registrar Ishaq Oloyede disclosed that only 0.06 per cent, representing about 803 of the total registration, scored 300 and above.

Oloyede admitted that candidates performed below expectations in 2021 compared to previous years for obvious reasons, especially the COVID-19 pandemic leading to the closure of schools and insecurity and making it impossible for many schools to cover the necessary syllabus.

He read out statistics of the results in the last four years. In 2018, he said, those who scored 120 and below were about 99.99 per cent of the candidates; 99.92 in 2019, 99.80 in 2020 and 99.65 in 2021, a drop of 0.25 per cent from last year.

- Advertisement -

He added that those who scored 160 and above in 2020 was 69.82 per cent, while the number in 2029 was 45.62 per cent.

He further disclosed that those who scored more than 300 over 400 in 2021 were .26 per cent of the candidates.