THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), on Friday, released the 2021 Unified Matriculation Examination (UTME) examination results, and the procedure for checking them via mobile phones.

JAMB’s Spokesman Fabian Benjamin, in a statement, announced the release of the 2021 UTME results on Friday.

He explained that the exercise was largely successful as fewer cases of malpractices were reported.

“The Board notes with satisfaction that the utilisation of NIN (National Identification Number) has helped in curbing examination malpractices as the 2021 UTME has recorded the least incidence of irregularities since the inception of the CBT examinations in Nigeria,” he said.

The 2021 UTME was conducted between June 19 and 22 2021, in 720 CBT centres in the country.

JAMB noted that it would still review all the Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) footages and other technical gadgets for detection of possible examination misconducts. Extremely comparatively few results are being withheld for further investigation.

“In addition, the Board would not hesitate to withdraw the results of any candidate subsequently found to have committed any form of examination misconduct.”

How to check 2021 UTME results



According to JAMB, candidates who sat for the 2021 UTME examination could access their results via SMS from their various mobile devices following this procedure: