DSS gets court permission to detain Tukur Mamu for 60 more days

A FEDERAL High Court in Abuja has permitted the Department of State Services (DSS) to detain a former terrorists’ negotiator, Tukur Mamu, for 60 more days.

The presiding judge, Nkeonye Maha, issued the ruling today in response to an ex-parte motion moved by the counsel for the DSS, Ahmed Magaji.

In the motion marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1617/2022 and dated September 12, the DSS urged the court to grant its request to enable it conclude the investigation on the negotiator.

The ICIR reported that Mamu, publisher of Desert Herald, was arrested at the Kano International Airport after returning from Egypt, where he had been detained on his way to Saudi Arabia for lesser Hajj.

Mamu, a negotiator for the Abuja- Kaduna train abductees and an aide to Ahmad Gumi, a popular Islamic cleric, had been involved in negotiations for the release of persons abducted during an attack on a train in Kaduna in March 2022.

He was whisked away by DSS operatives upon his arrival at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano.

Mamu had been arrested by Egyptian authorities while on his way to Saudi Arabia for the lesser Hajj, after which he was repatriated to Nigeria.

His arrest in Egypt was based on a request by the Nigerian government.

In a statement on Sunday, September 11, Afunaya, the DSS spokesperson, Nnochirionye Afunaya, said the security agency would not be distracted by “skewed utterances.”

Afunaya described the outcome of the agency’s investigation of Mamu as “mind-boggling.”