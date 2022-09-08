26.4 C
DSS seizes laptops, documents in raid on Tukur Mamu’s Kaduna residence, office

Bankole Abe
Operatives of State Security Service /File Copy
OPERATIVES of the Department of State Services (DSS) raided the Kaduna residence of arrested train hostage negotiator Tukur Mamu in the early hours of Thursday.

Heavily armed DSS personnel stormed Mamu’s residence and the office of the Desert Herald Newspaper at about 12:30 am.

It was gathered that the security operatives carted away laptops, phones and documents during the raid.

The operatives reportedly came in about 20 vehicles.

The ICIR had reported that Mamu was arrested by Interpol while in the company of his two wives and one other person as they awaited a connecting flight to Saudi Arabia for the lesser Hajj on Wednesday.

The Egyptian authorities arrested him based on a request by the Nigerian government.

He was subsequently picked up by the DSS at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano on his repatriation to Nigeria.

In a statement on Wednesday evening, DSS spokesman Peter Afunanya confirmed Mamu’s arrest.

He said Mamu, who is also the publisher of Desert Herald Newspaper, was in their custody and was being grilled by the agency over security issues.

Bankole Abe
