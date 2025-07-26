Court remands Tiktoker for claiming Tinubu died

AN Abuja Chief Magistrate Court has ordered the remand of a social media influencer, Ghali Isma’il, at the Keffi Correctional Centre.

He was arraigned for posting fake videos online alleging that President Bola Tinubu had died following a serious illness.

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) arrested Isma’il days after he uploaded the videos on his TikTok handle, @bola_asiwaju.

Count one of the two-count charge, titled “Publication of false news with intent to cause offence against public peace,” read: “That you, Ghali Ismail, Male, twenty-nine (29) years of Jogana village, Gezawa LGA, Kano State, on or about the 20th Day of July, 2025, and within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, did publish false information by uploading a video clip on your verified Tiktok handle (“bola-asiwaju”) wherein you falsely claimed that you reliably confirmed from official sources that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was critically ill, having been poisoned through his meal, with intent to cause public alarm and disturb public peace.

“You thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 418 of the Penal Code Act, Cap P3, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.”

The second charge, titled “Inciting Disaffection to the Government,” accused Ghali Isma’il of publishing false information on or about July 20, 2025, within the jurisdiction of the court.

He was said to have uploaded a video on his verified TikTok handle (“bola-asiwaju”), where he falsely claimed, based on alleged official confirmation, that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was critically ill after being poisoned through his meal.

The charge stated that the post was intended to provoke contempt or stir feelings of disaffection against the president.

It added that the offence was punishable under Section 416 of the Penal Code Act, Cap P3, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

Following arguments from both the DSS counsel and the defence team, the presiding judge, Ekpeyong Iyang, denied Isma’il’s bail application and ordered his remand in Keffi Correctional Centre.

The case was adjourned to August 19.