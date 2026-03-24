Alleged corruption: El-Rufai detained till March 31 as court adjourns bail hearing

A FEDERAL High Court sitting in Kaduna has adjourned the hearing of the bail application filed by former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, to March 31, 2026.

The adjournment followed proceedings on Tuesday, March 24, during which counsel to both the defence and prosecution presented arguments for and against the application.

At the hearing, defence counsel, Ukpon Akpan, urged the court to grant bail, citing the defendant’s constitutional rights and the need to prepare adequately for trial.

However, the prosecution opposed the request as he argued that the charges were serious and that granting bail could interfere with ongoing investigations.

The ICIR reported that the former governor was being prosecuted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) alongside one Joel Adoga over allegations bordering on corruption, abuse of office, and money laundering.

Background

According to court documents sighted by The ICIR, the charges, marked FHC/KD/73/202, stemmed from allegations that El-Rufai unlawfully received about N579 million as severance allowance in two tranches in 2020 and 2023, far exceeding the legally approved entitlement of about N20 million.

The ICPC further alleged that the former governor received $320,800 through multiple transfers into his domiciliary account between 2017 and 2023 from different individuals, funds it claims were proceeds of unlawful activities.

In additional counts, prosecutors accused him of receiving other foreign currency payments, including $305,300 and $155,800 from individuals said to be at large.

The commission also alleged that he conspired with his co-defendant in 2019 to conceal the origin of $10,000 paid into his account.

It noted that these actions contravened provisions of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

El-Rufai’s arrest, detention, mounting allegations

El-Rufai’s arrest by the ICPC followed an earlier invitation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), where he reportedly presented himself on February 16 over alleged financial improprieties during his tenure between 2015 and 2023.

In 2024, the Kaduna State House of Assembly indicted him over the alleged diversion of N423 billion in public funds and recommended his probe by anti-graft agencies.

El-Rufai, who was initially granted bail after spending two nights in EFCC custody, was subsequently re-arrested by security operatives. A Federal High Court in Abuja later declined to entertain his bail application, ruling that it was premature until he is formally arraigned.

Some Nigerians, including his allies in the African Democratic Congress (ADC), namely former vice president Atiku Abubakar and former Anambra State governor Peter Obi had urged the EFCC to charge him in court after describing his arrest and detention as politically motivated.