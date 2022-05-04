Corruption is major obstacle to Nigeria’s development – ICPC chairman

— 1 min read

THE Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission (ICPC), Bolaji Owasanoye, has described corruption as a major obstacle to Nigeria’s development.

A statement by the ICPC said Owasanoye spoke at the annual Making a Difference Leadership Seminar of the Harvest Fields International, in Lagos.

In his presentation titled “Corruption and Integrity: Making the Difference Leadership Series”, the ICPC chairman noted that corruption undermines infrastructural development due to skewed procurement processes.

“Corruption is the greatest obstacle to development and an existential threat to unity. It affects everyone and everything negatively and gravely.

“In the minimum, corruption destroys ethical and moral values; compromises the security, justice and the rule of law; deprives citizens of economic, social and constitutional rights; breeds distrust, mistrust, unemployment, violence; breeds poverty as it diverts resources from poverty reduction projects; hinders effective resource allocation and deployment, and fuels ethnic distrust and conflicts due to unjust resource allocation,” Owasonoye said.

He listed some corruption and integrity red flags which he said leaders in the public service should be wary of.

They include public procurement, contract splitting, fiscal management skill, abuse of office or power, and disconnect from reality.

The ICPC chairman identified the recovery of assets from corrupt persons as a critical measure in the fight against corruption.

“Asset recovery from corrupt persons has become necessary to deny them the use of whatever they had stolen from the public coffers. Our efforts are geared toward recovering identified stolen assets and resources that will be used to develop the country.

“Millions of Nigerians suffering denial of basic social services and lack of infrastructures such as hospitals, schools, water and employment will receive succour when stolen assets are recovered from looters,” he stressed.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, the Host and Senior Pastor of City Harvest Church, Abraham Akinola, said the 2022 Leadership Seminar aims to create a better society and provide redemption for the country.

“It has been a long journey. This is the 16th Edition and is creating a better society. We shouldn’t be overwhelmed by our numerous challenges; we have Nigerians who have faced the challenges of our society, and our guest speaker is one of them.

“We need to exert the influence of Christ more in our life and attitude to enable us to preserve our nation. We, particularly, need the character of Christ in our life, choice of words, dress code and attitude in order to influence a change in our society,” Akinola said.

Other speakers at the Leadership Seminar include former President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Assisi Asobie, and Lead Researcher, TVC News, Babajide Otitoju.