[FOR THE RECORD] Combatting corruption in Nigeria: the imperative of starting with procurement fraud – ICPC chair

THE chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices & Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) Musa Aliyu Musa who is a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN) gave the keynote address at The ICIR’s close-out and award ceremony for the Open Contract Reporting Project (OCRP).

The project, funded by MacArthur Foundation, had spanned seven years and saw the training of over 300 journalists and the publication of over 500 critical reports focusing on the budgeting and procurement process.

At the close-out ceremony, held December 10, 2025, Musa gave the Keynote titled, ‘Combatting corruption in Nigeria: the imperative of starting with procurement fraud’.

Distinguished Guests, Ladies and Gentlemen,

It is with immense pleasure that I stand before you today at this landmark occasion, marking the close-out and award ceremony of the Open Contract Reporting Project (OCRP). I commend the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR) for its relentless commitment to transparency, accountability, and good governance through this transformative initiative.

Today, we gather not only to celebrate the achievements of this project but also to reflect on a critical issue that has consistently eroded public trust, hindered development, and undermined our collective aspirations as a nation: corruption. Specifically, we focus on an insidious manifestation of this menace—procurement fraud.

Corruption as a cankerworm

It is very fundamental to state that corruption diverts resources from the poor to the rich, increases the cost of running businesses, distorts public expenditures and deters foreign investors. It is a major barrier to sound and equitable development in a nation.

Corruption, at its core, is an abuse of entrusted power for personal gain, which often manifests in the form of bribery, embezzlement, nepotism, and fraud. It thrives in both public and private spheres, permeating various sectors and institutions. By engaging in corrupt practices, individuals compromise their ethical obligations, prioritise personal interests over the greater good of the populace, and perpetuate a vicious cycle of misconduct.

What is procurement?

Procurement can be defined as the acquisition by any means, including by purchase, rental, lease, hire purchase, license, tenancy, franchise, or any other contractual means, of any type of works, assets, services, or goods, including livestock or immovable property.

This definition encompasses all methods by which public entities acquire goods, works, and services, ensuring that such processes adhere to principles of transparency, competition, and value for money as stipulated under the Act.

The audience may agree with me that most of the corruption in MDAs can be linked to procurement. The procurement process in MDAs poses a huge risk of malpractice, including the risk of fraud where all the essential steps of procurement, principles and core values of procurement are not followed or deliberately circumvented. The systemic irregularities across ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) based on experience include irregular contract awards, breach of the Public Procurement Act by failing to adhere to mandatory approvals, absence of procurement plans and monies spent on contracts without obtaining required approval.

The infractions above underscore the urgency of addressing procurement fraud as a critical step in combating corruption and ensuring the effective utilisation of public funds. Efforts to strengthen oversight mechanisms and enforce compliance with procurement laws remain essential.

Why procurement fraud?

Procurement fraud is the unlawful manipulation of procurement procedures in acquiring goods & services and obtaining unfair advantage during the process. It involves – the fraud triangle, Pressure, opportunity, and Rationalisation. Please note that when greed overcomes fear, fraud prevails.

Procurement fraud has different dimensions, like – pre-contract procurement fraud, which entails fraud in need for goods and services, fraud in the development of work types & specifications, bid rigging and collusion, defective pricing, and price fixing. It also entails fraud during pre-solicitation, fraud during the solicitation, fraud during bidding, fraud during bid evaluation, fraud during the contract and fraud in the award of the contract.

Procurement is the bedrock of public service delivery. It is through procurement processes that governments build infrastructure, deliver healthcare, provide education, and ensure basic services for citizens. However, it is also a domain that has become synonymous with malfeasance.

Reports indicate that a significant proportion of corruption cases in Nigeria are linked to procurement fraud—ranging from inflated contract sums and kickbacks to ghost projects and the deliberate manipulation of tender processes.

The impact is devastating:

Projects critical to citizens’ welfare are either poorly executed or abandoned.

Public funds meant to improve lives are siphoned into private pockets.

Trust in government institutions diminishes, fuelling apathy and resentment.

The role of the OCRP

The Open Contract Reporting Project represents a groundbreaking effort in this regard. By leveraging investigative journalism and citizen engagement, the project has:

Exposed procurement irregularities in critical sectors.

Promoted transparency by making contract processes and outcomes accessible to the public.

Empowered citizens and civil society to demand accountability.

The success of the OCRP demonstrates that when we align technology, collaboration, and a commitment to ethical governance, we can dismantle corruption’s grip on public procurement.

ICPC’s Commitment

At the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), we understand the strategic importance of procurement in the fight against corruption. Over the years, we have developed tools and strategies to address this menace:

The Constituency and Executive Projects Tracking Initiative (CEPTI): Through this initiative, we have tracked and monitored public projects nationwide, ensuring funds are not misappropriated. The Commission has been able to recover N50,366,423,400 from 2019- 2023 from contractors who abandoned project sites, and many more contractors were forced to go back to the site. The 6 th phase of the exercise is currently ongoing, and the total asset recoveries from January 2024 till date is with the sum of N116,270,410.89.

Systems Study and Review: By evaluating procurement processes in MDAs, we have identified loopholes and recommended reforms. Partnerships: We have collaborated with civil society and the media to ensure the public remains informed and involved.

However, our work is far from complete. The findings of the OCRP provide valuable insights that will guide our ongoing and future interventions.

A call to action

Ladies and gentlemen, as we celebrate the achievements of the OCRP, I urge us all—government officials, journalists, civil society organisations, and the private sector—to commit to a shared goal: a Nigeria where public resources are managed transparently and efficiently. To achieve this:

Strengthen Oversight Mechanisms: Public procurement laws must be rigorously enforced, with sanctions for violations. Empower Citizens: Platforms that enable citizens to monitor public contracts must be scaled up. Enhance Collaboration: Stakeholders across sectors must work together to build an ecosystem of accountability. Promote Ethical Leadership: Leaders at all levels must lead by example, demonstrating integrity in public service.

Conclusion

As we close the chapter on the OCRP, let us open a new one—a chapter defined by collective resolve, bold action, and measurable progress in the fight against corruption. Procurement fraud is not an insurmountable challenge; it is a call to action for every one of us to stand firm for the Nigeria we envision.

I congratulate all awardees for their exceptional contributions to this project and encourage them to continue being beacons of integrity and excellence. Together, let us write a new narrative for Nigeria—one where transparency, accountability, and good governance are the cornerstones of our democracy.

Thank you, and may we remain steadfast in our mission to combat corruption for a brighter, more prosperous Nigeria.

God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.