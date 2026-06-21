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Oyebanji wins re-election as governor of Ekiti

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Election Update
Governor Oyebanji and his wife at Ikogosi on Saturday
Governor Oyebanji and his wife at Ikogosi on Saturday PC: Punch
Marcus FATUNMOLE
Marcus FATUNMOLE
THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, the winner of Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

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Oyebanji, a candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), polled 319,224 votes to defeat his closest rivals in the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, Mayokun Oluyede, and African Democratic Congress, Dare Bejide.

Oluyede garnered 40, 543 votes, while Bejide polled 12,872.

The Returning Officer for the election, Adenike Oladiji, a professor and the Vice Chancellor of Federal University of Technology, Akure, while declaring Oyebanji the winner Sunday morning, said: “I, Adenike, am the returning officer for the 2026 Ekiti governorship election…Oyebanji Abiodun Abayomi, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and stands re-elected.”

Responding to his victory, the governor wrote in his Facebook account: “The voice of the people has reverberated from every part of our great state, and the message is clear. I am deeply humbled by the scale of this victory. Securing a clean sweep across all 16 local government areas, and 85 per cent of the popular vote, is a humbling vote of confidence from Ekiti Kete.”

He further wrote: “From our urban centres to our most remote communities, you have spoken with one thunderous voice for continuous development, stability, and a future of endless opportunities. This mandate means that our work must touch every household even deeper. There are no winners or losers today; there is only one united Ekiti determined to continue its journey of upward mobility.”
The governor pledged to honour the trust reposed in him by continuing to lead with humility, dedication and fairness.

Marcus bears the light, and he beams it everywhere. He's a good governance and decent society advocate. He's The ICIR Reporter of the Year 2022 and has been the organisation's News Editor since September 2023. Contact him via email @ mfatunmole@icirnigeria.org

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