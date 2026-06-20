Key data on 2026 Ekiti governorship election

ELIGIBLE voters have gone to the polls today, June 20, to elect the next Governor of Ekiti State. Incumbent Governor Biodun Oyebanji will slug it out with 11 other contenders for the governorship seat.

In this report, The ICIR presents important data for the election, as released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

There are 16 local government areas in Ekiti State and as at 2023, INEC estimated the state’s population to 4,166,374.

According to the elctoral umpire, the number of registered voters in the state rose from 987,647 in 2023 to 1,059,360 in 2026. The number of PVCs collected rose from 958,052 in 2023, representing a collection rate of 97.0 per cent, to 1,028,929 in 2026, representing 97.1 per cent of registered voters.

Below is the number of registered voters by local government.

Ado (189,432);Efon (32,062); Ekiti-East (65,520); Ekiti-West (56,175); Ekiti South-West (65,168); Emure (39,298); Aiyekire (57,771); and Ido-Osi 61,652)

Others are Ijero (67,776); Ikere (69,319); Ikole (80,968); Ilejemeje (20,862); Irepodun/Ifelodun (75,603); Ise-Orun (49,183); Moba (56,968); and Oye (71,603)

The ICIR reported the Situation Room saying the Ekiti governorship poll would be a litmus test for INEC’s readiness to conduct free, credible and fair elections in 2027.

The group decried low voters’ turnout in previous polls in the state and across the country.