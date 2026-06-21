EkitiDecides2026: YIAGA Africa lauds INEC, highlight gaps in poll

YIAGA Africa, a non-profit civic hub dedicated to promoting democratic governance, human rights, and civic participation across Africa, has lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the conduct of the Ekiti State governorship poll.

The civic society organisation, however, identified several gaps in the election, saying INEC must strengthen its quality assurance, transparency and consistency ahead of future polls.

Briefing journalists on the outcome of the exercise, which saw the re-election of the incumbent Governor Biodun Oyebanji, the Chairperson, YIAGA Observation Group for the Ekiti Election, Aisha Abdullahi, said the organisation employed the Process and Results Verification for Transparency (PRVT) methodology and deployed 250 observers and 22 mobile observers, as well as 16 results collation observers across the 16 Local Government Areas (LGAS) of the state.

Abdullahi said Yiaga Africa’s final assessment of the 2026 Ekiti governorship election highlighted notable improvements in election day administration, particularly in the early deployment of officials and materials, the timely commencement of accreditation and voting, and the overall peaceful conduct of the process.

“Security agencies, particularly the Nigerian Police, also maintained a commendable level of professionalism during the election,” she said.

The Chairperson, however, said the election exposed critical gaps in the results management, voter turnout computation, the consistency of sensitive materials, and public communication of late administrative and judicial changes affecting the election.

“In addition, widespread reports of vote-buying and voter inducement undermined the integrity of voter choice and remain a serious threat to credible elections,” she said.

While urging INEC to strengthen its quality assurance, transparency and consistency in the implementation of the Electoral Act 2026 ahead of future polls, Yiaga Africa called on security agencies to combat vote buying through proactive intelligence, enforcement, and the arrest and prosecution of offenders.