ICPC arraigns El-Rufai over alleged N579m, $320,800 money laundering, others

THE Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) is currently arraigning former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, and one Joel Adoga before the Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna over alleged money laundering and corruption-related offences.

The ICIR reports that there is heavy security within and around the court, as the former governor, who led the state between 2015 and 2023, personally faces the court in a criminal case in the state for the first time since he became a governor.

The 10-count charge, marked FHC/KD/73/2026, was filed on behalf of the Federal Republic of Nigeria at the Kaduna Judicial Division.

According to the charge sheet dated March 18, 2026, the ICPC accused El-Rufai of unlawfully taking possession of N289.8 million as severance allowance on two occasions in September 2020 and January 2023, bringing the total to about N579 million, far above the legally entitled sum of about N20 million.

The commission alleged that the former governor reasonably ought to have known that the funds formed part of the proceeds of unlawful acts, including corruption, thereby violating provisions of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

“That you MALLAM NASIR AHMAD EL-RUFAI (M) sometime in September, 2020 or thereabout at Kaduna, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, while being a public officer as the elected Executive Governor o f Kaduna State, directly took possession of the sum of N289,826,998.12 (Two Hundred and Eighty-Nine Million, Eight Hundred and Twenty-Six Thousand, Nine Hundred and Ninety-Eight Naira, Twelve Kobo) as severance allowance over and above your legitimately entitled sum of N20,013,245.00 (Twenty Million, Thirteen Thousand, Two Hundred and Forty-Five Naira) which represents 300 per cent of your annual basic salary which you reasonably ought to have known that such fund formed part of the proceeds of an unlawful act, to wit: corruption and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(2)(d) and punishable under Section 18(3) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

“That you MALLAM NASIR AHMAD EL-RUFAI (M) sometime in January 2023 or thereabout at Kaduna, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, while being a public officer as the elected Executive Governor of Kaduna State, directly took possession of the sum of N289,826,998.12. (Two Hundred and Eighty-Nine Million, Eight Hundred and Twenty-Six Thousand, Nine Hundred and Ninety-Eight Naira, Twelve Kobo) as severance allowance over and above your legitimately entitled sum of N20,013,245.00 (Twenty Million, Thirteen Thousand, Two Hundred and Forty-Five Naira) which represents 300 per cent of your annual basic salary…,” Count one and count two charges read in part.

Prosecutors alleged illicit foreign transfers, conspiracy to conceal funds

In separate counts, the ICPC further alleged that El-Rufai received multiple foreign currency payments into his Guaranty Trust Bank domiciliary account from different individuals.

The prosecution claimed that between September 2017 and March 2023, he took control of $320,800 allegedly paid in tranches by Adoga.

Count 3 read “That you MALLAM NASIR AHMAD EL-RUFAI (M) sometime between September, 2017 and March, 2023 or thereabout at Kaduna and Abuja respectively, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, while being a public officer as the elected Executive Governor of Kaduna State, directly took control of the total sum of $320,800 (Three Hundred and Twenty Thousand, Eight Hundred Dollars) deposited into your Guaranty Trust Bank domiciliary account number: 0023824985 in different tranches by one Joel Adoga, when you reasonably ought to have known that such funds formed part of the proceeds of an unlawful act, to wit: corruption and fraud and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(2) (d) and punishable under Section 18(3) o f the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.”

The charge (count 4,5, 6,7, 8 and 9) also accused El-Rufai of receiving $155,800 from one Peter Akagu Jones, $305,300 from one Ajayi Ayodele, and smaller sums including $5,000, $4,000 and $10,000 from other individuals, all of whom are said to be at large.

“That you MALLAM NASIR AHMAD EL-RUFAI (M) sometime i n May, 2022 or thereabout at Kaduna, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, while being a public officer as the elected Executive Governor of Kaduna State, directly took possession of the sum of $305,300 (Three Hundred and Five Thousand, Three Hundred Dollars) deposited into your Guaranty Trust Bank (domiciliary) account number: 0023824985 by one Ajayi Ayodele (now at large), when you reasonably ought to have known that such fund formed part of the proceeds of an unlawful act, to wit: corruption and fraud and you thereby committed an offence contrary t o Section 18(2) (d) and punishable under Section 18(3) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022,” Count 5 read.

In Count 10, the commission alleged that El-Rufai and Adoga conspired in July 2019 in Abuja to disguise the origin of $10,000 deposited into the former governor’s domiciliary account, an act said to contravene provisions of the Money Laundering Act.

The offences, it noted, were punishable under Sections 18 and 21 of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

Count 10 read “That you MALLAM NASIR AHMAD EL-RUFAI (M), JOEL ADOGA (M) sometime in July, 2019 or thereabout at Wuse, Abuja within the jurisdiction o f this Honourable Court, did conspire to disguise the origin of $10,000.00 (Ten Thousand Dollars) which sum was deposited into the Guaranty Trust Bank domicilary account number: 0023824985 belonging to Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, when you reasonably ought to have known that such fund formed part of the proceeds of an unlawful act, to wit: corruption and fraud and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Sections 21 and 18(2)(a) and punishable under Section 18(3) o f the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

On Monday, March 23, The ICIR reported the ICPC announcing its readiness to arraign the former governor and Adoga today.

The ICPC also disclosed that a separate case had been filed against El-Rufai and one Amadu Sule before a Kaduna State High Court, with charges including abuse of office, fraud, and intent to commit fraud for personal gain.

According to the commission, both cases were filed on March 18, 2026, while the date for arraignment at the State High Court would be communicated later. It added that the former governor had been duly served.

El-Rufai’s arrest, detention, mounting allegations

El-Rufai’s arrest followed an earlier invitation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), where he reportedly presented himself on February 16 over alleged financial improprieties during his tenure between 2015 and 2023.

In 2024, the Kaduna State House of Assembly indicted him over the alleged diversion of N423 billion in public funds and recommended investigation by anti-corruption agencies.

El-Rufai, who was initially granted bail after spending two nights in EFCC custody, was subsequently re-arrested by security operatives. A Federal High Court in Abuja later declined to entertain his bail application, ruling that it was premature until he is formally arraigned.

Some Nigerians, including his allies in the African Democratic Congress (ADC), namely former vice president Atiku Abubakar and former Anambra State governor Peter Obi had urged the EFCC to charge him in court after describing his arrest and detention as politically motivated.