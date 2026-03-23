ICPC to arraign El-Rufai Tuesday over alleged fraud, money laundering

THE Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) is set to arraign former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, over alleged corruption-related offences.

In a statement on Monday, March 23, the commission said the embattled former governor would be arraigned alongside one Joel Adoga at the Federal High Court in Kaduna on Tuesday, March 24, 2026.

The suit marked FHC/KD/73/2026, includes charges ranging from conversion and possession of public property to money laundering.

The ICPC also disclosed that a separate case had been filed against El-Rufai and one Amadu Sule before a Kaduna State High Court, with charges including abuse of office, fraud, and intent to commit fraud for personal gain.

According to the commission, both cases were filed on March 18, 2026, while the date for arraignment at the State High Court would be communicated later. It added that the former governor had been duly served.

El-Rufai’s arrest, detention, mounting allegations

His arrest followed an earlier invitation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), where he reportedly presented himself on February 16 over alleged financial improprieties during his tenure between 2015 and 2023.

In 2024, the Kaduna State House of Assembly indicted him over the alleged diversion of N423 billion in public funds and recommended investigation by anti-corruption agencies.

El-Rufai, who was initially granted bail after spending two nights in EFCC custody, was subsequently re-arrested by security operatives. A Federal High Court in Abuja later declined to entertain his bail application, ruling that it was premature until he is formally arraigned.

The planned arraignment follows weeks of legal and political developments surrounding El-Rufai’s detention and investigation.

The ICPC had dismissed reports that it sought a fresh court order to extend his detention, clarifying that its court appearance on March 17 was in response to an application filed by El-Rufai challenging his remand.

According to the commission, a magistrate court had initially granted a 14-day remand order to enable investigation into allegations bordering on money laundering and abuse of office. Upon expiration, the court approved an additional 14-day extension on March 5.

El-Rufai’s attempt to set aside an earlier remand order was dismissed on March 9, while the hearing on his application challenging the extension was adjourned to March 31 to allow his legal team to respond to the commission’s filings.

The anti-graft agency maintained that the former governor remained in its custody under a valid court order and that due process had been followed.

Some Nigerians, including his allies in the African Democratic Congress (ADC), namely former vice president Atiku Abubakar and former Anambra State governor Peter Obi have urged the EFCC to charge him in court after describing his arrest and detention as politically-motivated.