Military equipment, large sums of foreign currencies found in Tukur Mamu’s house, office – DSS

THE Department of State Services (DSS) says its operatives found military equipment and large sums of money in different currencies during the raid on Tukur Mamu’s Kaduna residence and office.

Mamu is the publisher of Desert Herald and a negotiator for the Abuja-Kaduna train victims.

The DSS raided Mamu’s residence and office in Kaduna on Thursday after he was repatriated to the country following his arrest in Egypt.

Spokesperson of the DSS Peter Afunanya, who spoke to reporters on Thursday, listed items found at Mamu’s residence and office as military accoutrements, large amounts of money in different currencies and financial transaction instruments.

He added that Mamu would soon be charged to court.

“So far, appropriate security agencies have executed valid search warrants on Mamu’s residence and office.

“During the processes, incriminating materials, including military accoutrements, were recovered.

“Other items include large amounts in different currencies and denominations as well as financial transaction instruments.

“While further investigations continue, Mamu will, sure, have a day in court,” Afunanya said.

Mamu, who is also an aide to Ahmad Gumi, a controversial Islamic cleric, has been involved in negotiations for the release of persons abducted during the attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train in March.

The DSS had said Mamu had questions to answer.

The ICIR had reported that Mamu was arrested by Interpol while in the company of his two wives and one other person as they awaited a connecting flight to Saudi Arabia for the lesser Hajj on Wednesday.

The Egyptian authorities arrested him based on a request by the Nigerian government.

Mamu was subsequently picked up by the DSS at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano on his repatriation to Nigeria.