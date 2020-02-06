Police confirm bank robbery in Ondo, casualties yet unknown

MANY people are feared killed while others are injured in a bank robbery attack by unidentified gunmen in Ile Oluji town, the headquarters of Ile Oluji/Oke-Igbo Local Government Area of Ondo State Thursday evening.

The robbers reportedly attacked a branch of a commercial bank in the town.

In a phone interview with The ICIR, the Police Public Relations Officer Femi Joseph confirmed the incident and said that although they were reports of casualties from the scene, the division was yet to confirm the exact number of casualties.

“Our men are on the ground at the scene to contain and assess the situation. But I don’t have the full detail necessary to give you an accurate number. I do not want to speculate,” he said.

He added that the police is working to restore calm in the area with a promise to provide an update later.