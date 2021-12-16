Police confirm death of Delta State councillor

— 1 min read

THE Police in Delta State have confirmed the death of councillor representing Ward 5 in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State, Jude Adjekpogu.

The Police, however, could not confirm the cause of his death.

It was reported that the councillor died in the early hours of Thursday in Warri, where he had been receiving treatment in a private hospital.

There are speculations that he was shot, but Delta State Police Public Relations Officer Bright Edafe told The ICIR that the command was not aware that the councillor was shot but only got to know of his death on Thursday.

“The matter was not reported to the Police; we only got to hear of his death today.”

He said he had received almost 20 calls from Journalists across the country trying to confirm the story.

“I have received almost twenty calls on this matter today. I can confirm that he is dead, but I can’t confirm if he was shot because the matter was not reported to the Police,” he said.

Reports say the serving councillor was shot by unknown gunmen on Saturday, December 4, 2021, along Eku-Abraka Road. He was said to be bedridden before he finally died from injuries sustained from the attack.