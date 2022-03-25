Police confirm disappearance of 3 siblings from Abuja school, detain teachers, proprietor

— 1 min read

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has confirmed the disappearance of three siblings from their school in Kabusa, a satellite town in Abuja.

The children, Marvelous, Alex and Rehoboth Sunday, were said to have gone missing from their school, Star Child Academy, on Tuesday.

According to residents, their mother had gone to pick them up from the school located around the ECWA One area of Kabusa, but they were nowhere to be found when she got there.

Efforts made by the mother, staff of the school and residents to locate the children were not successful.

Speaking to The ICIR in a telephone chat, the FCT police spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, confirmed the incident.

She said all the teachers in the school, alongside the proprietor, have been arrested over the matter.

“The matter was reported to us. The patents said they dropped them in the school that morning.

- Advertisement -

“We have arrested all the teachers and the proprietor of the school. The case has now been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department,” Adeh said.

The disappearance of the three siblings has sparked protests in Kabusa, with residents demanding the immediate recovery of the children.