Police confirm gruesome murder of APC chieftain in Oyo

THE Oyo State Police Command has confirmed the killing of an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Babatunde Oreitan in his residence in Ibadan, Oyo state capital on Wednesday.

According to the police spokesperson, Fadeyi Olugbenga, he said the deceased was killed on Wednesday afternoon while he was in his house in Ona-ara, Ibadan.

“Yesterday afternoon, some unknown assailants, yet to be identified went to his house attacked him, “ Olugbenga told The ICIR.

He said the attackers did not kill him with arms rather they slit both veins of Oreitan’s right knee and legs then left him to die.

The Police spokesperson said the Oyo State Police Commissioner, Shina Olukola in the company of other policemen visited the scene of the incident and ordered an immediate investigation of the murder.

The police command said investigation has commenced and the perpetrators of the crime would be brought to book once they are apprehended.

APC’s Deputy National Youth Leader, Afeez Bolaji Repete described the deceased as a principled political leader.

“Alhaji Babatunde Oreitan, you were a principled politician, a devoted Muslim and a political leader,” he wrote on his social media handle.