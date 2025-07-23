Police confirm murder of photojournalist in Lokoja

THE Kogi State Police Command has confirmed the murder of a photojournalist, Ayo Aiyepekun, in Lokoja, the state capital.

Aiyepekun, who until his death worked with Inside Story, a platform based in the state capital, was allegedly killed on Tuesday, July 22, by his neighbour, Adebayo Pelumi.

According to the victim’s colleague, the suspect called the deceased to assist him with his poultry farm, located within the compound, where the Inside Story also operates from.

The deceased and the suspect lived within the premises.

Unknown to the suspect, another colleague was within the building, working on a video with the deceased. The incident occurred around 7:30 pm.

As soon as the victim stepped out to help with the poultry farm, the suspect attacked and killed him with an iron rod, said the colleague, who witnessed the killing.

The eyewitness recounted that he saw the suspect put the body in a deep freezer and then into his Hilux van.

He then raised an alarm, calling people who mobilised the local vigilantes, but by the time they arrived, the suspect had zoomed off with the body.

‎The eyewitness and the vigilante searched the area and found only bloodstains in the freezer and around the poultry stall.

The eyewitness said while the vigilantes were still with him and other people within the neighborhood, the suspect drove into the area with his vehicle. Upon realising the fate awaiting him, he reversed and drove off.

The vigilante gave him a hot chase. In the process, his car had an accident, forcing made him to jump out of the vehicle and flee.

‎The witness stated that the vehicle had human bloodstains. Unable to find the victim’s body, symphatisers and the deceased relations suspected the murder might be ritual-related.

The incident was reported to the State Police Headquarters in Lokoja on Wednesday.

According to media reports, the suspect, said to be working with the Nigerian Correctional Service had been separated from his wife for two months due to domestic violence.

Confirming the incident in a chat with The ICIR on Wednesday, the Kogi State Police Command Public Relations Officer, William Aya, said operatives were doing everything possible to apprehend the suspect.

“Yes, the matter was reported at Zone A command, and we are on the trail of the suspect,” he stated.