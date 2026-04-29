Police confirm Ondo Poly student found hanging in his room

THE Ondo State Police Command has confirmed a suspected suicide incident at Emure-Ile community, Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The incident involves a 20-year-old student of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic Owo (RUGIPO), Audi Emmanuel, who was found hanging in his room.

Spokesperson of the Ondo State Police Command, Abayomi Jimoh, confirmed the incident in a statement, noting that the police had launched investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the death.

“The Ondo State Police Command confirms the report of a suspected suicide incident at Emure-Ile involving a 20-year-old student of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, who was found dead in his residence,” Jimoh said.

Emmanuel’s lifeless body was reportedly found dangling from a rope and already emitting offensive odour in his apartment after he allegedly took his life.

Neighbours were seen covering their noses as Emmanuel’s swollen body was seen hanging in a video posted on Facebook on Tuesday.

The police explained that operatives promptly visited the scene, where the body was recovered and deposited at the morgue for preservation and autopsy.

“Preliminary observations suggest a case of suicide; a thorough investigation is ongoing to ascertain the full circumstances surrounding the incident,” the police said.

The command commiserated with the deceased’s family and urged the public to speak up during moments of emotional distress to enable them to get the help they need.

A Guardian report indicates that Emmanuel was said to be studying Computer Engineering in the state-owned institution.

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One of his neighbours was said to have raised the alarm when offensive odour oozed from his room. Neighbours forced his door open and met his body hanging and swollen.

“Emmanuel’s body was found hanging in his rented apartment. The odour from his room was so heavy. We tried to reach him, but we couldn’t. So we decided to force the door open.

“We didn’t know what could have happened for such action. But we immediately contacted the police, who came to evacuate the corpse. We have not seen any form of suicide note,” a neighbour said.