26.2 C
Abuja
HomeConflict and SecurityPolice
Police

Police confirms arrest of officers caught extorting commuters in Osun

Ijeoma OPARA
Ijeoma OPARA
Police
Logo of the Nigerian police

Related

OSUN State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of some of its personnel for extorting commuters along the Ile-Ogbo-Iwo road, in Osun state. 

Public Relations Officer of the Command Yemisi Opalola disclosed this in a statement on Friday, August 11, adding that disciplinary action will be carried out against the detainees after investigations are concluded.

“The Police officers involved in this unprofessional and unethical behaviour have been identified, arrested and detained. The Command frowned and condemned the act in totality as the erring police officers are currently in detention since Thursday, 10 Aug. 2023.

“They are undergoing investigation and eventual disciplinary procedure of orderly room trial for their unprofessional conduct while the senior officers among them have been queried accordingly,” she noted.

Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly Adewale Egbedun helped some commuters recover money extorted by police officials stationed along their route.

The speaker was captured in a viral video confronting the officers over the allegations of extortion by commuters.

Egbedun’s Chief Press Secretary, Olamide Tiamiyu, disclosed in a statement that three of the travellers had been extorted of N25,000 each.

Force Public Relations Officer Muyiwa Adejobi also confirmed the arrest of the policemen on Friday.

Adejobi warned other officers to desist from visiting Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun with money or gift items.

“The IGP has made it clear severally. In fact, at the last IGP’s conference with senior officers in Abuja on Tuesday, the IGP warned that no officer should bring money or gifts to him.

“He said, ‘I don’t need your money. Don’t bring any money to me. Use your legitimate money to improve the policing of your area of responsibility. So, no officer should use IGP’s name to extort. We have sent out IGP’S monitoring squad to arrest any erring officer, not only the Police but other law enforcement agents who dwell in corruption and inappropriate behaviours,” Adejobi noted via his official Twitter handle.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send

    Police extortion and harassment and brutalisation have been a long-standing issue in Nigeria.

    In October 2020, youths across the country embarked on a nationwide protest against police harassment and brutality, which lasted for weeks.

    The protest was brought to a halt when officials of the Nigerian Army opened fire on unarmed protesters at Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos, on October 20, 2020.

    Despite government promises to check harassment of citizens following the protest, extortion and other forms of indiscipline still persist within the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

    Ijeoma OPARA
    Author Page

    Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via [email protected] or @ije_le on Twitter.

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    Conflict and Security

    LASTMA warns skit makers against unapproved use of its uniform

    THE Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has warned against the unapproved use of...
    News

    We have no partnership with Asari Dokubo – Nigerian Army

    THE Nigerian Army has said it is not involved in any collaboration with leader...
    Business and Economy

    Amid probe CBN releases 7 years financial statements

    THE Central Bank of Nigeria has released its Consolidated Financial Statements for the last...
    Conflict and Security

    Fresh terror attacks spark protest in Benue

    FOLLOWING fresh attacks on some communities in the Guma Local Government Area (LGA) of...
    Fact-Check

    Fact-checking multiple claims by El-Rufai at ministerial screening

    ON Tuesday, August 1, the former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai appeared before...

    Most Read

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    LASTMA warns skit makers against unapproved use of its uniform

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.