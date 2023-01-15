31.1 C
Abuja

Police debunk reports of planned protest by aggrieved officers

NewsConflict and Security
Ijeoma OPARA
THE Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has debunked reports that some of its officers are planning to protest against unpaid salaries.

Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) Olumuyiwa Adejobi, via his Twitter handle, described the reports as fake news and presumptions, adding that police officers could not stage protests or embark on strike actions.

“Police Force is not a labour union or group where its personnel meet and deliberate on protest or strike. Its not possible. We know and are aware of some ‘don’ts’ in the NPF being a regimental organisation,” he noted.

Urging bloggers and other organisations to avoid reporting false information concerning the Police, Adejobi expressed optimism that the welfare of officers and me of the NPF would be improved soon.

“We appreciate the improvements in our welfare and conditions of service under this present administration. It’s unprecedented, and I am sure more goodies will come for police personnel as soon as possible,” the FPRO stated.

On Saturday, it was reported that some senior police officers were planning a mega protest in Lagos over six months’ unpaid salaries.

According to the reports, those who were being owed include Senior Inspectors, Assistant Superintendents of Police, Deputy Superintendents of Police, Superintendents of Police, and Chief Superintendents of Police. It was reported that the officers have begun making plans for the protests via WhatsApp groups.

According to the reports, the protest was scheduled to be held at the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters on Monday, January 16.

The reports also alleged that the Inspector-General of Police Usman Alkali Baba had issued warnings to Squadron Commanders against the protests.

Author profile
Ijeoma OPARA
Author Page

Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via vopara@icirnigeria.org or @ije_le on Twitter.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

