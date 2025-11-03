Police declare Sowore wanted

THE Lagos State Police Command has declared activist Omoyele Sowore wanted for allegedly causing a disturbance of public peace and attempting to block the Third Mainland Bridge during a protest against the demolition of houses in Oworonshoki area of the state.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Olohundare Jimoh, made the declaration on Monday, November 3, at the protest ground.

Jimoh, who led anti-riot police officers to the location, said the massive deployment was to safeguard critical national infrastructure, and prevent any attempt to disrupt traffic or economic activities.

“I hereby, as the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, declare Sowore wanted for the act of causing disturbance of public peace and an act to commit serious felony by putting plans in motion to obstruct traffic on the Third Mainland Bridge to cause hardship for Lagosians, other Nigerians, and most especially visitors transiting the area. We will not allow this to happen,” the Police chief said.

He questioned why the activist, who had previously staged protests in Abuja, was not physically present in Lagos to address the unfolding situation.

“We are closing in on him wherever he is. He should come down — he came down in Abuja, why is he afraid to come down in Lagos?” he said.

“He should report to the nearest police station because we will arrest, investigate, and prosecute him. Let him put his feet on the ground,” he added.

He further warned that obstructing traffic on the bridge could compromise its structural integrity, noting that bridges were designed for moving vehicles, not stationary gatherings.

Jimoh disclosed that tactical units had been stationed at strategic points, including Iyana-Oworo, Ilubirin, Berger Bus Stop, and major terminals to stop protesters from accessing the bridge.

According to him, 13 suspects had already been arrested in connection with what he described as “miscreant activity.”

Jimoh also said that residents affected by the Oworonshoki demolitions had been compensated by the relevant government agencies. He accused some groups of trying to exploit the situation to incite violence.

“We have arrested 13 of these miscreants and hoodlums. There is no reason for this protest. Residents of Oworonshoki who were entitled to compensation have been paid, and the community has remained peaceful. But this attempt to instigate crisis and violence will not be tolerated,” he said.

Sowore reacts

In a post on his X page, Sowore confirmed the police declaration and accused the Lagos Command of targeting him and other protesters.

“The Lagos Police Commissioner, Moshood Jimoh, has reportedly declared me ‘wanted’ for ‘disturbance of public peace’, allegedly as a result of his officers’ inability to execute a ‘shoot on sight’ order given by his illegal IGP, Kayode Egbetokun in Oworonsoki today,” he wrote on his social media accounts.

Sowore claimed he had attempted to contact the commissioner but received no response, adding that he planned to meet with him soon “to address his declaration.”

Earlier, the activist had shared a video showing police officers firing tear gas and arresting protesters during the demonstration.

He accused the police of using excessive force against peaceful demonstrators, saying it was ‘disheartening’ that law enforcement officers were being used against “defenseless citizens” instead of focusing on crime, terrorism, and insecurity.

“In Lagos, earlier today, I was targeted by @policeng during an anti-demolition protest in Oworonsoki, the deadly squads were sent by Kayode Egbetokun, the illegal Inspector General of Police. Upon my arrival, the police contingents began firing riot guns directly at protesters and deployed additional RRS reinforcements.

“I captured some of their actions, including indiscriminate arrests and attacks on innocent bystanders during a Facebook Live broadcast I did on the scene.

“It is disheartening to see law enforcement officers, who should be dedicated to fighting crime, terrorism, insurgency, and banditry, being utilised against defenseless citizens,” he said.

Just last week, The ICIR reported that human rights activist regained his freedom after spending four days in detention in Abuja for leading a peaceful demonstration calling for the release of detained IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Sowore’s arrest and the subsequent prosecution of several protesters drew condemnation from civil society groups, who accused security agencies of weaponising court orders to silence dissent.

The police had defended the arrest, saying protesters violated restrictions around sensitive government facilities in Abuja.