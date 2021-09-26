23.9 C
Abuja

Police deny attack on stations in Zamfara

NewsConflict and Security
Lukman ABOLADE
Nigerian Police
File Photo

1min read

THE Zamfara State Police Command has denied reports that its stations were attacked in Shinkafi town.

This was contained in a statement by the Zamfara State Police Public Relations Officer Mohammed Shehu on Sunday.

Shehu said the report by a newspaper on Saturday titled ‘Bandits attack Police stations, Shinkafi town’ was misleading.

He insisted that there was no attack on any Police station in Shinkafi Local Government Area or any part of Zamfara State as reported.

However, he confirmed that at the early hours of Friday, armed bandits in large number attempted to attack Shinkafi, but were repelled by the Joint Police and military operatives stationed in the town.

He said there was no loss of life either from the security forces or the Inhabitants and nobody was abducted.

“The security situation in the town is very calm, with communities going about their legitimate business, while new security measures are being enforced effectively,” the statement read in part.

A report had said bandits in the state, on Thursday evening, attacked Shinkafi town, including two Police facilities and shot sporadically into the air.

The newspaper said details of the incident were sketchy at of time of press because contacts in the state could not be reached by phone due to the shutdown of the telecommunication network.

The newspaper said a resident of the town, who spoke from Sokoto, confirmed the initial social media report on the attack.

Lukman Abolade is an Investigative reporter with The ICIR. Reach out to him via [email protected], on twitter @AboladeLAA and FB @Correction94

