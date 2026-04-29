Police dismiss officers involved in Delta shooting

THE Nigeria Police Force said it had dismissed officers involved in the shooting of a suspect, Mene Ogidi, in Effurun, Delta State, on Sunday, April 26. Read Also: In a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Anthony Placid, a deputy commissioner of police, on Wednesday, the Force said the Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu, approved the dismissal, following the recommendation of Force Disciplinary Committee (FDC) which investigated them in Abuja. However, the Force did not provide the officers’ details, including their names. The Force said all the officers involved in the shooting were moved to Abuja for questioning and would face prosecution after their dismissal. “The Force Disciplinary Committee (FDC), alongside other internal disciplinary processes, has concluded its review. Findings established unequivocally that the principal officer, ASP Nuhu Usman, acted in gross violation of Force Order 237 and other extant regulations governing the use of firearms. His actions were unlawful, unprofessional, and a clear betrayal of the oath to protect life and uphold the law. “Consequently, the FDC has recommended the immediate dismissal of ASP Nuhu Usman and other officers found culpable. The Inspector-General of Police has approved the recommendations and forwarded same to the Police Service Commission for ratification in line with due process. “Upon completion of the administrative procedures, the affected officers will be handed over to the appropriate judicial authorities for prosecution for their roles in the extrajudicial shooting,” part of the statement said. It noted that the IGP reiterated, in the strongest terms, that the Nigeria Police Force maintained a zero-tolerance stance on extra-judicial actions and abuse of power. The IGP stated that no uniform conferred the right to take life outside the provisions of the law. stressing that any officer who violated this fundamental principle would face the full weight of disciplinary and legal consequences. While condoling with the deceased family, the IGP assured the family that incident would not be treated lightly. “The Force is fully committed to ensuring that justice is not only served but seen to be served, in a manner that reinforces public confidence and institutional accountability.” “Members of the public are urged to remain calm and law-abiding, as the Nigeria Police Force remains steadfast in its commitment to discipline, professionalism, and the protection of the rights and dignity of all citizens while ensuring accountability at all levels.” Backstory The shooting, captured in a widely shared video, had caused strong public condemnation. Reacting to the video and accompanying public outrage against the killer-cop while featuring on Channels TV “Morning Brief,” on Wednesday, April 29, the command spokesperson, Bright Edafe, said the officer, Nuhu Usman, would face the full wrath of the law. Edafe stated that the officer’s actions were unprofessional and unjustifiable. The iCIR reports that the victim was 28 years old. He was said to be an upcoming artiste.

The dismissed officers had acted on intelligence suggesting that the suspect had been caught while trying to send a package containing “a Beretta pistol with four rounds of ammunition.”

However, the police confirmed that the officer in charge of the operation for his arrest violated official rules. “The police officer leading the team, ASP Nuhu Usman, in clear violation of Force Order 237 and the Standard Operating Procedure of the Nigeria Police Force, discharged his firearm, leading to the death of the suspect,” the command spokesperson said in a statement after the video of the killing went viral.

The ICIR reports that the incident adds to a pattern of extra-judicial killings by police officers and other armed state actors in Nigeria.

Efforts to halt the illicit act have failed to yield results as activists, lawyers, journalists, civil society organisations and other citizens frowning at the menace have been tracked, apprehended, tried in court and jailed.

The most notable attempt by Nigerians to halt the police inhumane treatment of Nigerians culminated in the #ENDSARS Protests in 2020, in which many Nigerians were brutally attacked and killed.